Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $95,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,940. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.
In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,721,214 shares of company stock valued at $138,592,900.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.