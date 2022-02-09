Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $95,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,940. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,721,214 shares of company stock valued at $138,592,900.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.