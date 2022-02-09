DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE:DD opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.