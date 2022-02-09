Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.11 million.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 54,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,743. Duluth has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $446.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duluth by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

