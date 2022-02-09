Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.