Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 107.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

