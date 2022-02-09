Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

