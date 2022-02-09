Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.37

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.37 and traded as high as C$24.80. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 138,846 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.82.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.38.

In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.