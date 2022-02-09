Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCS traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. 232,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Doximity by 907.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

