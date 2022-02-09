DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 42,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,997,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The firm has a market cap of $742.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DouYu International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 99,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

