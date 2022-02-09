DMScript (DMST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $334.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $51,699.98 and $334.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.73 or 0.07213993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.16 or 0.99790814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006430 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.