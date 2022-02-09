Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.
DSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.
DSEY opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $18.61.
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
