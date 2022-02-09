Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

DSEY opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

