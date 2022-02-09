Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLG. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 325 ($4.39) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 325 ($4.39) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.99) to GBX 307 ($4.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.65) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 335.43 ($4.54).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.82. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 260.80 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

