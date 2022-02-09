Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 12.4%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price shot up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 5,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 564,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of research firms have commented on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 371,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $766,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

