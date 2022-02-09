Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,315 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.10% of Washington Federal worth $188,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

