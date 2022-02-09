Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,137 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Corteva worth $186,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.