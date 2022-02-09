Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Unilever worth $193,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

