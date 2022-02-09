Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Pentair worth $200,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Pentair stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

