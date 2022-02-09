Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,578 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of ViacomCBS worth $214,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

VIAC opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.