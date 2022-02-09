Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.98% of Hancock Whitney worth $203,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

