Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $210.53 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $210,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.