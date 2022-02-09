Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,820 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Western Digital worth $192,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

