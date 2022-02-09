Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 139,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Kinder Morgan worth $197,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.