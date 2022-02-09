Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

