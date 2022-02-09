Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dillard’s by 12,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s stock opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.47 and a 200-day moving average of $237.60. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

