Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.680 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

APPS traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 5,198,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,145. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.