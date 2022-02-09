Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $752,613.66 and $14,627.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.57 or 0.07074486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.17 or 0.99933932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006376 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,433,738 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

