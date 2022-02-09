Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.