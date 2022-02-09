Diamond One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,512.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $14,512.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00004448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,663,328 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

