Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.44).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,496 ($33.75) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,567.50 ($34.72). The stock has a market cap of £126.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,270.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

