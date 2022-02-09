Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€114.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €114.00 ($131.03) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($128.74) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($129.89) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.94 ($126.36).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €101.36 ($116.51) on Monday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($102.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.24.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

