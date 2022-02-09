Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SGE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 730 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.74) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.94) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 736.43 ($9.96).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 704.40 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 794.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 752.89. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.