Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 82,351 shares traded.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($14.02) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,501,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,876,000 after purchasing an additional 969,980 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

