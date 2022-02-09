Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

RCM opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

