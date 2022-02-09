Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €39.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €39.00 ($44.83) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($58.62) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ETR:EVT opened at €30.30 ($34.83) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.73 and a 200-day moving average of €40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. Evotec has a 52 week low of €27.80 ($31.95) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($52.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

