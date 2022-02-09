Desjardins Initiates Coverage on SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

Equities research analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$15.25 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.70.

Shares of TSE:SIL traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.84. 73,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,552. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -33.24.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

