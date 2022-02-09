Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 11.4%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 215,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

