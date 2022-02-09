Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 9th (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 9th. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

