Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 9th (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 9th. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
