Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.