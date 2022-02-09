Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Delta Apparel updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $266,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $688,175 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.