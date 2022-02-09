Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €114.00 ($131.03) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($178.16) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €66.32 ($76.23) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($163.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.25.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

