DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.61 or 0.07240487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.58 or 0.99741081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,532,628 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

