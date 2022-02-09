Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $545.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54.
Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.
