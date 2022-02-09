Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $545.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.