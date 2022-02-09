Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $162,832,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

