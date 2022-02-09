Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $162,832,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
