David Fisher Sells 7,771 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84.

Shares of ENVA opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

