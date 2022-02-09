Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Shares of DASTY opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
