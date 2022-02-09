Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

DASTY stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

