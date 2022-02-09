Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of DAC opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Danaos has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

