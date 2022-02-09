Dalton Investments LLC Sells 167,058 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Dalton Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167,058 shares during the quarter. Noah accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Noah by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Noah stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.98. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

