CyrusOne (CONE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 219.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

