CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.59.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.